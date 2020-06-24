All apartments in Cumberland
Cumberland, IN
916 Waring Drive East
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:55 PM

916 Waring Drive East

916 Waring Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

916 Waring Drive East, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is ranch style with a 2 car garage, warm cozy family/living room with an accent fireplace, bright kitchen with an overview to look into the living/family room, also includes a breakfast bar ledge, has a huge privacy fenced in back yard, and breathtaking flooring. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Waring Drive East have any available units?
916 Waring Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
Is 916 Waring Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
916 Waring Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Waring Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Waring Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 916 Waring Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 916 Waring Drive East offers parking.
Does 916 Waring Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Waring Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Waring Drive East have a pool?
No, 916 Waring Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 916 Waring Drive East have accessible units?
No, 916 Waring Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Waring Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Waring Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Waring Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Waring Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
