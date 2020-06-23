All apartments in Cumberland
Find more places like 205 Monroe St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland, IN
/
205 Monroe St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 Monroe St.

205 Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cumberland
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

205 Monroe Street, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well-maintained Cumberland Ranch- Great Location! - This perfectly situated home has so much to offer, featuring a split-bedroom floor plan with a separate bath off the master, beautiful tile flooring in the kitchen/baths, new carpet fresh paint, huge kitchen with separate dining area, separate laundry room, and an over-sized garage to boot! The exterior features a shady and private fenced back yard with an expansive 500 SF deck off the kitchen for entertaining/cookouts, and a large storage shed. Located close to shopping and entertainment, yet off the beaten bath. Warren Township Schools too! Please contact us today to arrange your viewing!

(RLNE4562177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Monroe St. have any available units?
205 Monroe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 205 Monroe St. have?
Some of 205 Monroe St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Monroe St. currently offering any rent specials?
205 Monroe St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Monroe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Monroe St. is pet friendly.
Does 205 Monroe St. offer parking?
Yes, 205 Monroe St. does offer parking.
Does 205 Monroe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Monroe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Monroe St. have a pool?
No, 205 Monroe St. does not have a pool.
Does 205 Monroe St. have accessible units?
No, 205 Monroe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Monroe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Monroe St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Monroe St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Monroe St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive
Cumberland, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Cumberland 2 BedroomsCumberland Apartments with Balcony
Cumberland Apartments with ParkingCumberland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cumberland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Ball State University