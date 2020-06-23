205 Monroe St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well-maintained Cumberland Ranch- Great Location! - This perfectly situated home has so much to offer, featuring a split-bedroom floor plan with a separate bath off the master, beautiful tile flooring in the kitchen/baths, new carpet fresh paint, huge kitchen with separate dining area, separate laundry room, and an over-sized garage to boot! The exterior features a shady and private fenced back yard with an expansive 500 SF deck off the kitchen for entertaining/cookouts, and a large storage shed. Located close to shopping and entertainment, yet off the beaten bath. Warren Township Schools too! Please contact us today to arrange your viewing!



