12209 Dunbar Cir N
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

12209 Dunbar Cir N

12209 Dunbar Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

12209 Dunbar Circle North, Cumberland, IN 46229

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2fd5aa08c ---- Great 3 bed, 1.5 bath all brick ranch with lots of living space, cute kitchen with stainless appliances, large yard and attached 1 car garage, just 10 miles from downtown Indy! (Not Section 8). Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years Disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12209 Dunbar Cir N have any available units?
12209 Dunbar Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 12209 Dunbar Cir N have?
Some of 12209 Dunbar Cir N's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12209 Dunbar Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
12209 Dunbar Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12209 Dunbar Cir N pet-friendly?
Yes, 12209 Dunbar Cir N is pet friendly.
Does 12209 Dunbar Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 12209 Dunbar Cir N offers parking.
Does 12209 Dunbar Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12209 Dunbar Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12209 Dunbar Cir N have a pool?
No, 12209 Dunbar Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 12209 Dunbar Cir N have accessible units?
No, 12209 Dunbar Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 12209 Dunbar Cir N have units with dishwashers?
No, 12209 Dunbar Cir N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12209 Dunbar Cir N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12209 Dunbar Cir N has units with air conditioning.

