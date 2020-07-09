11325 Bremerton Cir

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb6ec2707c ---- Move in Special - 1/2 off 1st month's rent This three bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom ranch style home has been recently renovated and is move in ready. As you enter the home, you are greeted with new paint and carpet that spans the entire house. The kitchen and dining room floor plan is very open and offers ceramic tile flooring in both rooms for easy cleanup. The kitchen is stocked with appliances. Additional perks include a two car attached garage (with automatic doors), Washer and dryer hook-ups, central air and a fenced back yard. Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included! Security deposit = $1,025 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, sewer and stormwater. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Fence Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups