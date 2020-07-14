All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like The Cole.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, IN
/
The Cole
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

The Cole

200 Jackson St · (317) 316-3227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

200 Jackson St, Columbus, IN 47201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 240 · Avail. now

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 242 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,171

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cole.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
patio / balcony
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
coffee bar
conference room
internet cafe
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY!

Introducing The Cole! Our goal is to offer you the lifestyle you’re looking for in the form of our sleek one and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of downtown Columbus, IN. Live the way you always wanted, surrounded by a host of premium amenities and thoughtful services as well as unique shopping & dining.

When you choose a new home, you also choose a neighborhood. Which is why The Cole puts you in the center of the city, where you are minutes away from everything. Found at the corner of 200 Jackson St., we are within walking distance of German American Bank, Columbus Commons Mall, and the Bartholomew County Courthouse. It also takes less than five minutes to arrive at Cummins, YES Cinema, Mill Race Park, and Cummins LiveWell Center. Plus, there is direct access to I-65 and the Columbus People Trail System, making your everyday commute a breeze.

Our modern community areas serve as the perfect place to work or unwind. The state-of-the-art media room

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $400 one-time fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cole have any available units?
The Cole has 14 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cole have?
Some of The Cole's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cole currently offering any rent specials?
The Cole is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cole pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cole is pet friendly.
Does The Cole offer parking?
Yes, The Cole offers parking.
Does The Cole have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cole offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cole have a pool?
No, The Cole does not have a pool.
Does The Cole have accessible units?
No, The Cole does not have accessible units.
Does The Cole have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cole has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Cole?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quail Run
1182 Quail Run Dr
Columbus, IN 47201
Eastlake Woods
1020 Thicket Ct
Columbus, IN 47201
Fox Pointe
4740 Fox Trail Lane
Columbus, IN 47203
Charleston Square
2410 Charleston Place
Columbus, IN 47203
Briarwood Columbus
2350 Thornybrook Drive
Columbus, IN 47203

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INLawrence, INJeffersonville, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
North Vernon, INCumberland, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity