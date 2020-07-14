Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets patio / balcony oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center concierge elevator gym parking bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry coffee bar conference room internet cafe

TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY!



Introducing The Cole! Our goal is to offer you the lifestyle you’re looking for in the form of our sleek one and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of downtown Columbus, IN. Live the way you always wanted, surrounded by a host of premium amenities and thoughtful services as well as unique shopping & dining.



When you choose a new home, you also choose a neighborhood. Which is why The Cole puts you in the center of the city, where you are minutes away from everything. Found at the corner of 200 Jackson St., we are within walking distance of German American Bank, Columbus Commons Mall, and the Bartholomew County Courthouse. It also takes less than five minutes to arrive at Cummins, YES Cinema, Mill Race Park, and Cummins LiveWell Center. Plus, there is direct access to I-65 and the Columbus People Trail System, making your everyday commute a breeze.



Our modern community areas serve as the perfect place to work or unwind. The state-of-the-art media room