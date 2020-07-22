Apartment List
57 Apartments under $700 for rent in Carmel, IN

57 Apartments under $700 for rent in Carmel, IN

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $700 in Carmel is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what p... Read Guide >
1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
43 Units Available
Castleton
Riverbend Apartments
8850 River Bend Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
987 sqft
Surrounded by two lakes and the White River, this green community offers yoga, a volleyball court, shuffleboard and other recreational activities. Apartments are newly upgraded, and residents can enjoy the poolside coffee bar outside.
Results within 5 miles of Carmel
Connect

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
65 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Eclipse

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
15 Units Available
Meridian Hills
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$630
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
64 Units Available
Allisonville
Williamsburg North Apartments
4430 Brookline Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy homes with nice carpeting, fireplace and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Near Keystone at the Crossing for shopping convenience. Within 20 minutes of downtown Indy.
1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$612
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dogwood Glen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Landmark

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Crooked Creek
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1207 sqft
A gated community in Indianapolis, these apartments are in a wooded setting by a lake. Sunken living rooms, a pool, a bark park and walk-in closets charm residents. Minutes from I-465 and close to downtown.
1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Delaware Trail
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
810 sqft
Hampton Court is an affordable-housing community located on the Northside of Indianapolis. We are conveniently located near St. Vincent Hospital, I-465, and the 86th Street shopping corridor.
1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Crooked Creek
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$554
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$929
1248 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Park 100
5455 West 86th Street
5455 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$492
COMPLETELY BRAND NEW INTERIOR SUITES AND ALL NEW COMMON AREAS SUMMER 2020. Rare, Hard-to-Find Small Office Space for Lease in NW Indianapolis area in Park 100/College Park area..

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
680 South 13th Street
680 South 13th Street, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
525 sqft
This cozy 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is Move-In Ready. Completely remodeled, Clean, and Modern you will be happy to call this home. Located close to everything you need, you will be minutes away from everything.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Broad Ripple
711 East 65th Street
711 East 65th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$400
Professional office suites starting at $400/month. Recently updated with new carpet & paint, off street park at your door convenience, Full service sublease includes utilities, internet, access to copier/scanner, conference rooms, kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Carmel
The M Club

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
59 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Eastside
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$599
853 sqft
Arlington Green Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$632
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$861
1260 sqft
Great location, in the Warren Township School District. Residents enjoy communal gym, playground and emergency maintenance. Homes offer ceiling fans, storage areas, and washers and dryers.
1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
97 Units Available
Speedway
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$696
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Devington
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$716
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,103
988 sqft
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Eastside
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$654
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$662
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$633
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Fairgrounds
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$630
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$784
415 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
700 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$524
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$662
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
629 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
City Guide for Carmel, IN

Ever feel like you're going around in circles? With eighty roundabouts in town, Carmel is the unofficial U.S. capital of traffic circles.

Carmel, Indiana, is an artistic, bicycle-friendly, white collar town just north of Indianapolis. With a population of just over 79,000, this mid-sized city has been selected not once but twice in recent years as the Best Place to Live in America by CNN Money Magazine. With a growing Arts and Design District and mixed use retail and residential properties in City Center, Carmel is an appealing city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carmel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $700 in Carmel, IN

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $700 in Carmel is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $700 in Carmel in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $700 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

