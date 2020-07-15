All apartments in Brown County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

4272 Old State Route 261

4272 Old State Road 46 · (812) 401-7368
Location

4272 Old State Road 46, Brown County, IN 47448

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4272 Old State Route 261 · Avail. Aug 1

$869

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
4272 Old State Route 261 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath $869/mo***Newburgh, IN*** No Deposit $0 - Free Application!
Price, Location, Community, We Have it all...
Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom- 2 Bath 1,004 Sq ft.
Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher & Washer Dryer Hook up in unit!
Newer Built 2 Bedroom 2 Bath and just Upgraded with Crown Molding, new Carpet, new 2 tone paint, Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Master suite has walk in closet and private bath.
Castle School district! located in Newburgh's desirable "Newburgh Court" Community.
Call us now @ 812-401-7368
Apply, Lease, pay Rent online anytime. (no cost @ NewburghCourt.com)
Off Street Parking, Balcony, Open floor plan!
Quiet, Close, & Convenient to schools & shopping
PET FRIENDLY! Pets allowed $250-$400 Non Refundable + $25/Mo
Call today.....ask about our FREE APPLICATION! 812-401-7368
Rent: $869
Deposit: $0 (wac)
Application Fee: $0 FREE!

(RLNE5273416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4272 Old State Route 261 have any available units?
4272 Old State Route 261 has a unit available for $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4272 Old State Route 261 have?
Some of 4272 Old State Route 261's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4272 Old State Route 261 currently offering any rent specials?
4272 Old State Route 261 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4272 Old State Route 261 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4272 Old State Route 261 is pet friendly.
Does 4272 Old State Route 261 offer parking?
Yes, 4272 Old State Route 261 offers parking.
Does 4272 Old State Route 261 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4272 Old State Route 261 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4272 Old State Route 261 have a pool?
No, 4272 Old State Route 261 does not have a pool.
Does 4272 Old State Route 261 have accessible units?
No, 4272 Old State Route 261 does not have accessible units.
Does 4272 Old State Route 261 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4272 Old State Route 261 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4272 Old State Route 261 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4272 Old State Route 261 does not have units with air conditioning.
