609 N. Dunn St

***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** 5 Bedrooms- Flat Panel TV- Private Parking-This is one to see. - ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021***



Three bedrooms on main level with full bath, living room and kitchen. Lower level has two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Plus Flat Panel TV in Living Room...

Brand new deck 2016!



Features:

Blocks from Campus and Kirkwood.



Amenities:

Central Air, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Large Front Deck, Trash Service



Utility Costs:

Gas, Electric, Water



