609 N. Dunn St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

609 N. Dunn St

609 North Dunn Street · (844) 254-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 North Dunn Street, Bloomington, IN 47408
Old Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 609 N. Dunn St · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** 5 Bedrooms- Flat Panel TV- Private Parking-This is one to see. - ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021***

Three bedrooms on main level with full bath, living room and kitchen. Lower level has two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Plus Flat Panel TV in Living Room...
Brand new deck 2016!

Features:
Blocks from Campus and Kirkwood.

Amenities:
Central Air, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Large Front Deck, Trash Service

Utility Costs:
Gas, Electric, Water

Call TODAY to schedule your tour - 844-254-RENT

More Information and online application at www.big-rentals.com

Property Managed by Brawley Real Estate & Management.

(RLNE2251950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 N. Dunn St have any available units?
609 N. Dunn St has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 N. Dunn St have?
Some of 609 N. Dunn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 N. Dunn St currently offering any rent specials?
609 N. Dunn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 N. Dunn St pet-friendly?
No, 609 N. Dunn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 609 N. Dunn St offer parking?
Yes, 609 N. Dunn St does offer parking.
Does 609 N. Dunn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 N. Dunn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 N. Dunn St have a pool?
No, 609 N. Dunn St does not have a pool.
Does 609 N. Dunn St have accessible units?
No, 609 N. Dunn St does not have accessible units.
Does 609 N. Dunn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 N. Dunn St has units with dishwashers.
