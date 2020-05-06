601 W Allen Street

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the second level of a small complex. Located in the McDoel Gardens neighborhood just southwest of downtown. Unit will get new fridge prior to move-in!! Close to the B-Line Trail, Hopscotch Coffee, and the Bloomington Hospital. Apartment includes all major appliances plus washer/dryer in unit. Features a private back deck. Complex features perennial gardens, individual raised garden beds, private off-street parking and trash removal services. Lawn care included. Cats OK with deposit. Available for lease August 2020. Call to schedule a tour!