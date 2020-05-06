All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

601 W Allen Street

601 West Allen Street · (812) 331-8951
Location

601 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN 47403
Mc Doel Gardens

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the second level of a small complex. Located in the McDoel Gardens neighborhood just southwest of downtown. Unit will get new fridge prior to move-in!! Close to the B-Line Trail, Hopscotch Coffee, and the Bloomington Hospital. Apartment includes all major appliances plus washer/dryer in unit. Features a private back deck. Complex features perennial gardens, individual raised garden beds, private off-street parking and trash removal services. Lawn care included. Cats OK with deposit. Available for lease August 2020. Call to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 W Allen Street have any available units?
601 W Allen Street has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 W Allen Street have?
Some of 601 W Allen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 W Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 W Allen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 W Allen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 W Allen Street is pet friendly.
Does 601 W Allen Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 W Allen Street does offer parking.
Does 601 W Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 W Allen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 W Allen Street have a pool?
No, 601 W Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 W Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 601 W Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 W Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 W Allen Street has units with dishwashers.
