All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 600 E 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
600 E 1st Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

600 E 1st Street

600 East 1st Street · (812) 606-6939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

600 East 1st Street, Bloomington, IN 47401
Elm Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
FANTASTIC location and the home will be FULLY RENOVATED prior to August 2020 move-in!!! Only a few blocks to campus and Bryan Park. The home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths, large living room, large dining room, hardwood flooring, private parking, and a covered front porch. Located near a bus stop. Contact us today to schedule a personal tour. Available August 2019
FANTASTIC location!!! Only a few blocks to campus and Bryan Park. The home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths and an additional room, dining room, hardwood flooring, private parking, and a covered front porch. Located near a bus stop. Contact us today to schedule a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 E 1st Street have any available units?
600 E 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 E 1st Street have?
Some of 600 E 1st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 E 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 E 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 E 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 E 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 600 E 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 600 E 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 600 E 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 E 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 E 1st Street have a pool?
No, 600 E 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 E 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 600 E 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 E 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 E 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 600 E 1st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr
Bloomington, IN 47404
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity