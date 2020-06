Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Historical Hoagy Carmichael house, built in 1930, has been completely renovated! 5 BD/ 3 BA with gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are included. Clean basement great for storage, off street parking. Located near the bus line, downtown, Bryan park and IU campus. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.