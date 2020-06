Amenities

434 E 2nd St Available 08/10/21 434 E. 2nd Street - One of the coolest homes in the area! This 5 bedroom is very close to downtown and campus, restaurants, convenience stores, etc. Beautiful hardwoods, 14 foot ceilings, three full baths, some parking included, plenty of street parking, etc. Washer and dryer included. Very nice back yard as well!



Pets welcome

Discounts available



