Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

You can not beat this location!!! So close to the heart of downtown and campus!!! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has large bedrooms, hardwood floors inthe living room, large kitchen, washer/dryer, covered front porch, back deck, nice yard space and private off-street parking! This property a-joins another 5 bedroomproperty that could appeal to a 10 person group! Lawn care, snow removal, and 24-hour maintenance included!