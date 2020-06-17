All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like
3431 S Constance Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
3431 S Constance Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:38 AM

3431 S Constance Ave

3431 Constance Ave · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3431 Constance Ave, Bloomington, IN 47401
Bryan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1951 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Town Home - WE PAY

* 1951 Square Feet
* (regularly)
* for you!!
* Security Deposit
* Smoke-free unit

AMAZING opportunity in the gorgeous Cape Dutch Villas! Sublease beginning in June, 2020 until July 7th, 2021 (opportunity to extend through the property management company after that).

We will pay in your rent THE ENTIRE SUBLEASE - including the last July! Thats a savings of over the entire 14 month sublease!

This Cortland model townhome is a 3-bedroom home that features three levels of living space, a 2-car garage, bonus room, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, HE washer/dryer, and many other thoughtful and refined details.

Enjoy the bright, open floor plan, the front patio, and private balconies off your kitchen.

The master bedroom is spacious, with a large walk-in closet, private bath, and vaulted ceilings. The remaining bedrooms are well-balanced and of similar size.

The ONLY 3 bedroom unit available right now in this community being offered for LESS than the 2 bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3431 S Constance Ave have any available units?
3431 S Constance Ave has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3431 S Constance Ave have?
Some of 3431 S Constance Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 S Constance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3431 S Constance Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 S Constance Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3431 S Constance Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 3431 S Constance Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3431 S Constance Ave does offer parking.
Does 3431 S Constance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3431 S Constance Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 S Constance Ave have a pool?
No, 3431 S Constance Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3431 S Constance Ave have accessible units?
No, 3431 S Constance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 S Constance Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 S Constance Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 BedroomsBloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly ApartmentsBloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INWashington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of IndianapolisMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University