Bloomington, IN
307 1/2 East 16th Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

307 1/2 East 16th Street

307 1/2 E 16th St · (812) 287-8036
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

307 1/2 E 16th St, Bloomington, IN 47408
Garden Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
307 1/2 East 16th Street Available 08/15/21 5 bed, 3 bath home on North side! - Come see this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on the North side of Bloomington close to Indiana University Stadium. Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave! Kitchen also has a eat in bar inside the kitchen. Living room is located right off the kitchen where it has a loft feeling. Bedrooms are all located on the main level. This property has a master bedroom that has connecting master bathroom. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Small pets are welcome with additional deposits and some restrictions.
NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

Contact a Mackie representative today to learn more or to schedule an appointment at 812-287-8036!

(RLNE5561767)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 307 1/2 East 16th Street have any available units?
307 1/2 East 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 1/2 East 16th Street have?
Some of 307 1/2 East 16th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 1/2 East 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 1/2 East 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 1/2 East 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 1/2 East 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 307 1/2 East 16th Street offer parking?
No, 307 1/2 East 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 307 1/2 East 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 1/2 East 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 1/2 East 16th Street have a pool?
No, 307 1/2 East 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 1/2 East 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 307 1/2 East 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 1/2 East 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 1/2 East 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
