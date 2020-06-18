Amenities

307 1/2 East 16th Street Available 08/15/21 5 bed, 3 bath home on North side! - Come see this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on the North side of Bloomington close to Indiana University Stadium. Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave! Kitchen also has a eat in bar inside the kitchen. Living room is located right off the kitchen where it has a loft feeling. Bedrooms are all located on the main level. This property has a master bedroom that has connecting master bathroom. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Small pets are welcome with additional deposits and some restrictions.

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



