305 S MItchell

RIGHT NEXT TO CAMPUS! You can't beat this location and property! Very spacious and energy efficient! This home features 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathswith vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, covered front deck, and screened-in back porch. Make this your new off-campus house and enjoy the ease of access to campuswithin seconds. Close by amenities and restaurants, as well. The property offers washer/dryer, dishwasher, private off-street parking, lawn care, snow removal, and 24-hour maintenance. This one won't last long! Schedule a tour fast!