All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 305 S MItchell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
305 S MItchell
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:48 AM

305 S MItchell

305 South Mitchell Street · (812) 606-6939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

305 South Mitchell Street, Bloomington, IN 47401
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
RIGHT NEXT TO CAMPUS! You can't beat this location and property! Very spacious and energy efficient! This home features 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathswith vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, covered front deck, and screened-in back porch. Make this your new off-campus house and enjoy the ease of access to campuswithin seconds. Close by amenities and restaurants, as well. The property offers washer/dryer, dishwasher, private off-street parking, lawn care, snow removal, and 24-hour maintenance. This one won't last long! Schedule a tour fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 S MItchell have any available units?
305 S MItchell has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 S MItchell have?
Some of 305 S MItchell's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 S MItchell currently offering any rent specials?
305 S MItchell isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 S MItchell pet-friendly?
No, 305 S MItchell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 305 S MItchell offer parking?
Yes, 305 S MItchell does offer parking.
Does 305 S MItchell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 S MItchell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 S MItchell have a pool?
No, 305 S MItchell does not have a pool.
Does 305 S MItchell have accessible units?
No, 305 S MItchell does not have accessible units.
Does 305 S MItchell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 S MItchell has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 305 S MItchell?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr
Bloomington, IN 47404
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity