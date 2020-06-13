Amenities
2714 East Pine Lane Available 07/15/20 Beautiful, Executive Home located on Bloomington's East Side! - This 4 bedroom executive home features hardwood floors, ample storage space, and multiple fireplaces! The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a trash compactor! Bedrooms and bathrooms are nicely sized!
Property features a full basement that looks out to a green house and spacious back yard!
NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED
If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3960848)