Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

2714 East Pine Lane Available 07/15/20 Beautiful, Executive Home located on Bloomington's East Side! - This 4 bedroom executive home features hardwood floors, ample storage space, and multiple fireplaces! The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a trash compactor! Bedrooms and bathrooms are nicely sized!



Property features a full basement that looks out to a green house and spacious back yard!



NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3960848)