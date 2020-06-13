All apartments in Bloomington
2714 East Pine Lane

2714 East Pine Lane · (812) 287-8036
Location

2714 East Pine Lane, Bloomington, IN 47401
Bittner Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2714 East Pine Lane · Avail. Jul 15

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2714 East Pine Lane Available 07/15/20 Beautiful, Executive Home located on Bloomington's East Side! - This 4 bedroom executive home features hardwood floors, ample storage space, and multiple fireplaces! The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a trash compactor! Bedrooms and bathrooms are nicely sized!

Property features a full basement that looks out to a green house and spacious back yard!

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3960848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 East Pine Lane have any available units?
2714 East Pine Lane has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 East Pine Lane have?
Some of 2714 East Pine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 East Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2714 East Pine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 East Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2714 East Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 2714 East Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2714 East Pine Lane does offer parking.
Does 2714 East Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2714 East Pine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 East Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 2714 East Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2714 East Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 2714 East Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 East Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 East Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
