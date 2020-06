Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

211 N Madison Available 08/14/21 211 N. Madison - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom home with up-scale finishes. You can be a stone's throw away downtown as it is located just a few blocks off of the square. A few hundred feet from the B-Line trail, you can enjoy everything Bloomington has to offer!



Discounts Available

Pets Welcome



Details:

NEWLY REMODELED!

Permitted for 5 Occupants

Large Common Areas

Washer/Dryer

Comes with two off street parking spaces!

Great Location!

1 1/2 blocks off of the Courthouse Square

1 1/2 blocks from many restaurants/bars/shops

300 feet from the B-line walking trail

Across the street from Blooming Foods



