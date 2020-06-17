Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1802 Maxwell Available 08/12/21 1802 Maxwell - Ever want a place that is affordable, close to campus, but quiet? This is it. 4 Blocks from campus, 8 from Bryan Park, and College Mall is just around the corner. Side by side townhouses among beautiful houses in the Bryan Park area. Attached garage, updated flooring and full size washer and dryer top this place off! These do not become available very often, so call and schedule a showing. Don’t miss out!



If you are a group of 3 that would like to share a bedroom to save money, this unit allows an occupancy of 3. The listed price is for a 2 person occupancy, so if you are interested in 3, please inquire about that price!



Discounts Available

Check for pet availability!



