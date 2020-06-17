All apartments in Bloomington
1802 Maxwell

1802 E Maxwell Ln · (812) 336-2026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1802 E Maxwell Ln, Bloomington, IN 47401
SoMax

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1802 Maxwell Available 08/12/21 1802 Maxwell - Ever want a place that is affordable, close to campus, but quiet? This is it. 4 Blocks from campus, 8 from Bryan Park, and College Mall is just around the corner. Side by side townhouses among beautiful houses in the Bryan Park area. Attached garage, updated flooring and full size washer and dryer top this place off! These do not become available very often, so call and schedule a showing. Don’t miss out!

If you are a group of 3 that would like to share a bedroom to save money, this unit allows an occupancy of 3. The listed price is for a 2 person occupancy, so if you are interested in 3, please inquire about that price!

Discounts Available
Check for pet availability!

(RLNE2379757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Maxwell have any available units?
1802 Maxwell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Maxwell have?
Some of 1802 Maxwell's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Maxwell currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Maxwell isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Maxwell pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Maxwell is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Maxwell offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Maxwell does offer parking.
Does 1802 Maxwell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Maxwell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Maxwell have a pool?
No, 1802 Maxwell does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Maxwell have accessible units?
No, 1802 Maxwell does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Maxwell have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Maxwell does not have units with dishwashers.
