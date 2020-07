Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful executive rental awaits! The tranquil Shadow Creek neighborhood provides a superior location, just a short distance to the Indiana University campus and within a five-minute walk to the nearby shopping area. Plenty of living space is great for entertaining or just stretching out to enjoy a quiet evening. The finished basement provides an extra bedroom as well as second family room. A large deck lets you enjoy a nicely landscaped setting. Three-car garage provides plenty of room for your vehicles as well as extra storage space. All appliances stay, and that includes washer & dryer. Property is no smoking. Lawn/landscaping care is negotiable. If you're ready to enjoy the comforts of home, schedule to see this one!