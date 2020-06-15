All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

1222 N Maple

1222 North Maple Street · (812) 277-9730
Location

1222 North Maple Street, Bloomington, IN 47404
Maple Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1222 N Maple · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Convenient, Cozy, and Private 2bed/1bath in Btown - This two bedroom, one bath home is located just minutes from Memorial Stadium and the IU Bloomington campus.It features a large living room, two additional living spaces, attached garage, and privately fenced back yard. The kitchen has plenty of storage space and truly is the center of the home. This home also has a washer/dryer in a separate laundry room, and a gas heater in one of the additional living spaces for added comfort. This is one you want to see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 N Maple have any available units?
1222 N Maple has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
Is 1222 N Maple currently offering any rent specials?
1222 N Maple isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 N Maple pet-friendly?
No, 1222 N Maple is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1222 N Maple offer parking?
Yes, 1222 N Maple does offer parking.
Does 1222 N Maple have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 N Maple offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 N Maple have a pool?
No, 1222 N Maple does not have a pool.
Does 1222 N Maple have accessible units?
No, 1222 N Maple does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 N Maple have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 N Maple does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 N Maple have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 N Maple does not have units with air conditioning.
