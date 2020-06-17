Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill

115 E 16th Available 08/12/20 115 East 16th Street - This 3 bedroom unit is close to campus, close to downtown and close to the stadium! It has a front porch that is great for BBQ's and a large unfinished basement for storage! Have more than 3 people? Ask about our 5 person option (not available for 19/20 school year)!



This duplex is full of possibilities! It has a 2 bedroom side and a 3 bedroom side and if your group wants to rent both sides we can open the door between the units to create a huge 5 bedroom property with 2 kitchens, 2 washer/ dryers and 2 living rooms! The price listed is only for the 3 bedroom side, but please ask the office about pricing for a 5 bedroom if you are interested!



The 3 bedroom side also has a master bedroom with a full size private bath and 2nd bedroom with private deck.



Discounts are available and pets are welcome!



(RLNE2379664)