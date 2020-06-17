All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

115 E 16th

115 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 East 16th Street, Bloomington, IN 47404
Garden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
115 E 16th Available 08/12/20 115 East 16th Street - This 3 bedroom unit is close to campus, close to downtown and close to the stadium! It has a front porch that is great for BBQ's and a large unfinished basement for storage! Have more than 3 people? Ask about our 5 person option (not available for 19/20 school year)!

This duplex is full of possibilities! It has a 2 bedroom side and a 3 bedroom side and if your group wants to rent both sides we can open the door between the units to create a huge 5 bedroom property with 2 kitchens, 2 washer/ dryers and 2 living rooms! The price listed is only for the 3 bedroom side, but please ask the office about pricing for a 5 bedroom if you are interested!

The 3 bedroom side also has a master bedroom with a full size private bath and 2nd bedroom with private deck.

Discounts are available and pets are welcome!

(RLNE2379664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 E 16th have any available units?
115 E 16th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 E 16th have?
Some of 115 E 16th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 E 16th currently offering any rent specials?
115 E 16th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 E 16th pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 E 16th is pet friendly.
Does 115 E 16th offer parking?
No, 115 E 16th does not offer parking.
Does 115 E 16th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 E 16th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 E 16th have a pool?
No, 115 E 16th does not have a pool.
Does 115 E 16th have accessible units?
No, 115 E 16th does not have accessible units.
Does 115 E 16th have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 E 16th does not have units with dishwashers.
