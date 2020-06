Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Ranch in Fritz Terrace. All 3 bedrooms are spacious. Master Bedroom has an attached 1/2 bath. Eat in kitchen is also very large. All appliances included. 24-hr emergency maintenance and lawn care included. Home also boasts a nice deck and landscaping. Home available as early as this April. New lease will end August 2021. Call to schedule a tour!