Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1003 West 11th Street

1003 West 11th Street · (812) 287-8036
Location

1003 West 11th Street, Bloomington, IN 47404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 West 11th Street · Avail. Oct 15

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1003 West 11th Street Available 10/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath Home - This old house has recently been restored. It has a wall of south-facing windows in the kitchen, a huge back deck and hardwood floors throughout. There is a high-efficiency furnace in the basement, and the house is well insulated. There is a large garden space in back. The house is very close to the B-line, just up the street from the Upland brewery and minutes from downtown. Washer/dryer in basement. Tenant responsible for utilities. Small pets are possible with deposit.

For more information, please contact a Mackie Representative at 812-287-8036!

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

(RLNE5096141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 West 11th Street have any available units?
1003 West 11th Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 West 11th Street have?
Some of 1003 West 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1003 West 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 West 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1003 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 1003 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1003 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 West 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1003 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1003 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1003 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
