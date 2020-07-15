Amenities

1003 West 11th Street Available 10/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath Home - This old house has recently been restored. It has a wall of south-facing windows in the kitchen, a huge back deck and hardwood floors throughout. There is a high-efficiency furnace in the basement, and the house is well insulated. There is a large garden space in back. The house is very close to the B-line, just up the street from the Upland brewery and minutes from downtown. Washer/dryer in basement. Tenant responsible for utilities. Small pets are possible with deposit.



NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



