Amenities
1003 West 11th Street Available 10/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath Home - This old house has recently been restored. It has a wall of south-facing windows in the kitchen, a huge back deck and hardwood floors throughout. There is a high-efficiency furnace in the basement, and the house is well insulated. There is a large garden space in back. The house is very close to the B-line, just up the street from the Upland brewery and minutes from downtown. Washer/dryer in basement. Tenant responsible for utilities. Small pets are possible with deposit.
For more information, please contact a Mackie Representative at 812-287-8036!
NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED
(RLNE5096141)