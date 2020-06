Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful move-in ready home in desirable Beech Grove neighborhood. Close to 465 roughly 15 minutes commute to downtown Indianapolis. Open concept living room and dinning room combo makes the floor plan idea for the whole family. Lots of natural lighting in the house. It is clean and tidy. Brand new wood floor for living room and the dinning room. Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms. New carpet throughout the second floor. Large Master suite featuring massive walk-in closet. Second floor laundry with newer washer/dryer included. New roof and siding were installed in 2017. Close to Beech Grove city schools, just one minute walk to the school. Home is vacant.