Beech Grove, IN
550 Cleveland Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

550 Cleveland Street

550 Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Location

550 Cleveland Street, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Great for empty nesters!!

2 bedroom 1 bath double in Beech Grove. Fully fenced in yard (front and back). All new paint and new flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom.
Mini barn and patio for your outdoor table and chairs.
Unfurnished

Non-Smoking

We do not accept Section 8

NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Cleveland Street have any available units?
550 Cleveland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 550 Cleveland Street have?
Some of 550 Cleveland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Cleveland Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 Cleveland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Cleveland Street pet-friendly?
No, 550 Cleveland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 550 Cleveland Street offer parking?
No, 550 Cleveland Street does not offer parking.
Does 550 Cleveland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Cleveland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Cleveland Street have a pool?
No, 550 Cleveland Street does not have a pool.
Does 550 Cleveland Street have accessible units?
No, 550 Cleveland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Cleveland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Cleveland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Cleveland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Cleveland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

