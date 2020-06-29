163 North 8th Avenue

Amenities

Adorable 3 Bed / 1 Bath Home for Rent with Fenced Yard in Beech Grove. This Recently Renovated Home is nearly 900 Sq Ft and located on a Quite Street. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Washer/Dryer, and Much More! This home is Located in Beech Grove on the Near Southside. Conveniences nearby with Access to I-465 at Emerson Ave. Minutes from Downtown and easy transit anywhere. See it Today!Professionally Managed byReal Property Management Indianapolis MetroCall today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasingor Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rentThis home does not accept section 8Get Pre-Approved Today!http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approvalReal Property Management Indianapolis Metro2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2 Indianapolis, IN 46224 www.rpmindymetro.comOffice: (317) 484-8444Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $895, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.