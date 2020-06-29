All apartments in Beech Grove
Beech Grove, IN
163 North 8th Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

163 North 8th Avenue

163 N 8th Ave · No Longer Available
Apartments with Gym
Location

163 N 8th Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
e-payments
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 Bed / 1 Bath Home for Rent with Fenced Yard in Beech Grove. This Recently Renovated Home is nearly 900 Sq Ft and located on a Quite Street. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Washer/Dryer, and Much More! This home is Located in Beech Grove on the Near Southside. Conveniences nearby with Access to I-465 at Emerson Ave. Minutes from Downtown and easy transit anywhere. See it Today!Professionally Managed byReal Property Management Indianapolis MetroCall today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasingor Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rentThis home does not accept section 8Get Pre-Approved Today!http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approvalReal Property Management Indianapolis Metro2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2 Indianapolis, IN 46224 www.rpmindymetro.comOffice: (317) 484-8444Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $895, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 North 8th Avenue have any available units?
163 North 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 163 North 8th Avenue have?
Some of 163 North 8th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 North 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
163 North 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 North 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 North 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 163 North 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 163 North 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 163 North 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 North 8th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 North 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 163 North 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 163 North 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 163 North 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 163 North 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 North 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 North 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 North 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
