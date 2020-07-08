110 South 11th Avenue

Amenities

The deposit moves you in! March rent is FREE! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in Beech Grove is nestled at the back of the property, offering privacy. Wood flooring, crown molding and neutral paint throughout. Privacy fence on both sides give you the feel of being in your own park like setting. With two nice-sized storage barns, there is no worry about storage. Alley access with a gravel space for parking. Refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave are included. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.