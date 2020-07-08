All apartments in Beech Grove
Find more places like 110 South 11th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beech Grove, IN
/
110 South 11th Avenue
Last updated March 9 2020 at 11:25 PM

110 South 11th Avenue

110 South 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beech Grove
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

110 South 11th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
The deposit moves you in! March rent is FREE! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in Beech Grove is nestled at the back of the property, offering privacy. Wood flooring, crown molding and neutral paint throughout. Privacy fence on both sides give you the feel of being in your own park like setting. With two nice-sized storage barns, there is no worry about storage. Alley access with a gravel space for parking. Refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave are included. Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 South 11th Avenue have any available units?
110 South 11th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 110 South 11th Avenue have?
Some of 110 South 11th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 South 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 South 11th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 South 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 South 11th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 110 South 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 110 South 11th Avenue offers parking.
Does 110 South 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 South 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 South 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 South 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 South 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 South 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 South 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 South 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 South 11th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 South 11th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct
Beech Grove, IN 46107
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr
Beech Grove, IN 46107

Similar Pages

Beech Grove 1 BedroomsBeech Grove 2 Bedrooms
Beech Grove Apartments with BalconyBeech Grove Apartments with Parking
Beech Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis