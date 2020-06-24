All apartments in Bargersville
5508 Washington Avenue

Location

5508 Washington Avenue, Bargersville, IN 46106

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Take a deep breath before you enter this home. It will take your breath away! It has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and every room is spacious! It has ceiling fans, a 2 car attached garage, a front porch perfect for rocking chairs, and a huge backyard. DON'T DELAY! Stop by today and let's make this house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 Washington Avenue have any available units?
5508 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bargersville, IN.
What amenities does 5508 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 5508 Washington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5508 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5508 Washington Avenue offers parking.
Does 5508 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 5508 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5508 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5508 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5508 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5508 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5508 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
