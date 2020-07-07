New Flooring ! Close to desirable Avon Community schools! Enjoy pond views and walking trail access from the back yard of this Glenfield home. The family room with a fireplace flows into the dining area and kitchen with a breakfast bar island for easy entertaining. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets. The master suite boasts a bath with a garden tub and a shower. Visit www.goalproperties.com today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8179 Tasman Drive have any available units?
8179 Tasman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 8179 Tasman Drive have?
Some of 8179 Tasman Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8179 Tasman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8179 Tasman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8179 Tasman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8179 Tasman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8179 Tasman Drive offer parking?
No, 8179 Tasman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8179 Tasman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8179 Tasman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8179 Tasman Drive have a pool?
No, 8179 Tasman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8179 Tasman Drive have accessible units?
No, 8179 Tasman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8179 Tasman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8179 Tasman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8179 Tasman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8179 Tasman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)