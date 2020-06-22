2917 McKinley Street

Amenities

This house is a 3 BR (Upstairs) 1 and 1/2 baths, Full Basement. Partial Fenced In yard. It has a large living room, dining room, and kitchen , utility room and pantry area. It has a new furnace and air conditioner. It passes code inspections. It has all new plumbing, electric, drywall, insulation, floor covering, kitchen cabinets. 85 % of this house is brand new. We will negotiate a rent to own price if a person can pay a significant down payment. We still have a couple weeks of work to do outside before it will be move in ready. My telephone number is 765-623-2436. You can call me only if you have a serious interest and can afford a down payment or you are willing to get a loan and purchase conventionally.