All apartments in Anderson
Find more places like 2917 McKinley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anderson, IN
/
2917 McKinley Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM

2917 McKinley Street

2917 Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anderson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2917 Mckinley Street, Anderson, IN 46016

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Rent to Own
This house is a 3 BR (Upstairs) 1 and 1/2 baths, Full Basement. Partial Fenced In yard. It has a large living room, dining room, and kitchen , utility room and pantry area. It has a new furnace and air conditioner. It passes code inspections. It has all new plumbing, electric, drywall, insulation, floor covering, kitchen cabinets. 85 % of this house is brand new. We will negotiate a rent to own price if a person can pay a significant down payment. We still have a couple weeks of work to do outside before it will be move in ready. My telephone number is 765-623-2436. You can call me only if you have a serious interest and can afford a down payment or you are willing to get a loan and purchase conventionally.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 McKinley Street have any available units?
2917 McKinley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anderson, IN.
Is 2917 McKinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2917 McKinley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 McKinley Street pet-friendly?
No, 2917 McKinley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anderson.
Does 2917 McKinley Street offer parking?
No, 2917 McKinley Street does not offer parking.
Does 2917 McKinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 McKinley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 McKinley Street have a pool?
No, 2917 McKinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2917 McKinley Street have accessible units?
No, 2917 McKinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 McKinley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 McKinley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 McKinley Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2917 McKinley Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Applecreek
1326 McIntosh Ln
Anderson, IN 46013

Similar Pages

Anderson 3 BedroomsAnderson Apartments with Balcony
Anderson Apartments with GarageAnderson Dog Friendly Apartments
Anderson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INPeru, INDanville, INHuntington, IN
Lebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INRichmond, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Huntington UniversityUniversity of Indianapolis
Indiana University-KokomoMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion