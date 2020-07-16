All apartments in Wood River
Location

635 N 3rd St, Wood River, IL 62095
Wood River

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
range
refrigerator
2 bedroom house with large backyard. Refrigerator and Stove provided. Washer/dryer hookups. Partial basement. Off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

