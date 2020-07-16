Rent Calculator
Home
/
Wood River, IL
/
635 3rd
635 3rd
635 N 3rd St
Location
635 N 3rd St, Wood River, IL 62095
Wood River
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom house with large backyard. Refrigerator and Stove provided. Washer/dryer hookups. Partial basement. Off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 635 3rd have any available units?
635 3rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Wood River, IL
.
What amenities does 635 3rd have?
Some of 635 3rd's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 635 3rd currently offering any rent specials?
635 3rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 3rd pet-friendly?
No, 635 3rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Wood River
.
Does 635 3rd offer parking?
Yes, 635 3rd offers parking.
Does 635 3rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 3rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 3rd have a pool?
No, 635 3rd does not have a pool.
Does 635 3rd have accessible units?
No, 635 3rd does not have accessible units.
Does 635 3rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 3rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 635 3rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 3rd does not have units with air conditioning.
