pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
40 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wood River, IL
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Wood River
790 Condit St. Apt. #5
790 Condit St, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
790 Condit is a 7 unit apartment complex. Apartment #5 is a ground floor unit. The property offers a secure entrance and is very affordable. The property has on and off street parking and we allow small pets with an additional fee.
Results within 1 mile of Wood River
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Alton
251 Victory Dr.
251 Victory Drive, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
2 bedroom house east alton - APPLY TODAY AT BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a fenced in yard in east alton school district.
Results within 5 miles of Wood River
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Wood River
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
90 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5474 Misty Crossing Court
5474 Misty Crossing Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1518 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6520 Los Cimas Drive
6520 Los Cimas Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1197 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10528 Durness Dr
10528 Durness Drive, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$845
932 sqft
Recently update 3 bedroom home! - Don't delay and call today to view this home! Hardwood flooring through out and new flooring in the kitchen tons of cabinet space! Great sized living area with big windows for lots of natural lighting! Spacious
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1 • Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by woods and greenspace.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayhill Townhomes
116 Bayberry Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
116D Bayberry Ct. Available 08/07/20 Great Location!! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Town home. Off street parking. Trash included. W/D hookup, Pets welcome. PET POLICY: $30 extra rent per month, $300 pet deposit required.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
820 Laredo Avenue
820 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with fenced back yard. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. If you have not spoken to anyone at CONREX you are not speaking to the owner or manager of this property.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
12083 Garden Lane
12083 Garden Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1374 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Split Level with Bonus Room and Fenced in Back Yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house on a quiet street. This is a large split level property with all bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Bonus finished family room and full bath in the basement.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
131 Grampian Rd
131 Grampian Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$785
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom house in glasgow vilalge - Property Id: 282290 3 bedroom 1 bathroom new flooring through out NO EVICTIONS FELONIES OR JUDGEMENTS MUST MAKE 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT CALL 3144885326 TO SET UP A SHOWING Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
343 Midridge Drive
343 Midridge Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1058 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Drive
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1064 Prigge Rd
1064 Prigge Road, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1200 sqft home in St Louis! Featuring refinished hardwood and luxury vinyl plank floor. Living room size is perfect for entertainment. Interior is freshly painted all throughout.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
6883 Foxbend Ct
6883 Fox Bend Court, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1135 sqft
Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1135 sqft home in Florissant! Featuring an open floor plan with living room, kitchen and separate dining room. Basement is partially finished with walk-out access and a possible .
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.
