in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill internet access internet cafe

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

The ambiance and energy of Wheaton, IL, come together in an alluring location, where luxury living and comfort take center stage–The Retreat at Danada Farms. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are designed to be the perfect balance between tranquility and zest, as residents have plenty of ways to relax but also have fun. Pets allowed!



It all starts with our coveted Vivaldi Court address, on the corner of Butterfield and I-59, with easy access to the I-88 expressway. The proximity to these major roads allows you to reach some of the best destinations in the city within minutes. From high-profile employers like BP, CDH, The College of DuPage, and Navistar to sought-after attractions such as Yorktown Mall or Danada Forest Preserve, nothing is too far away.



On our pristine premises, you are surrounded by resort-i