Wheaton, IL
The Retreat at Danada Farms
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

The Retreat at Danada Farms

22 Vivaldi Ct · (415) 813-3615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL 60189

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 252 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,618

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 457 · Avail. now

$1,623

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,633

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 076 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at Danada Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
internet access
internet cafe
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
!

The ambiance and energy of Wheaton, IL, come together in an alluring location, where luxury living and comfort take center stage–The Retreat at Danada Farms. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are designed to be the perfect balance between tranquility and zest, as residents have plenty of ways to relax but also have fun. Pets allowed!

It all starts with our coveted Vivaldi Court address, on the corner of Butterfield and I-59, with easy access to the I-88 expressway. The proximity to these major roads allows you to reach some of the best destinations in the city within minutes. From high-profile employers like BP, CDH, The College of DuPage, and Navistar to sought-after attractions such as Yorktown Mall or Danada Forest Preserve, nothing is too far away.

On our pristine premises, you are surrounded by resort-i

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 per person
Deposit: none
Move-in Fees: $325 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: none
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 4
rent: $30/pet/mo
restrictions: Only non aggressive breeds permitted; no weight limit
Cats
restrictions: none
Parking Details: attached garage.
Storage Details: no additional storage units offered

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat at Danada Farms have any available units?
The Retreat at Danada Farms has 19 units available starting at $1,618 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wheaton, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheaton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat at Danada Farms have?
Some of The Retreat at Danada Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at Danada Farms currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at Danada Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at Danada Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at Danada Farms is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at Danada Farms offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at Danada Farms offers parking.
Does The Retreat at Danada Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Retreat at Danada Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at Danada Farms have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at Danada Farms has a pool.
Does The Retreat at Danada Farms have accessible units?
No, The Retreat at Danada Farms does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat at Danada Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat at Danada Farms has units with dishwashers.
