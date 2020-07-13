All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Lakeside

1750 East 22nd Street · (630) 791-5385
Location

1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL 60187

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 653E · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

Unit 697J · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

Unit 655G · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Apartments on the lake! When you live at Lakeside Apartment Homes, quality time could mean stretching out in front of your fireplace in winter or relaxing by the pool on a hot summer day. In this quiet, tranquil neighborhood, you're across the street from a beautiful park and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Our apartments are located in the Glen Ellyn School District and elementary schools are within walking distance. Though Wheaton is only 25 miles west of Chicago, youђll find there is rarely a need to leave Wheaton, as there is never a dull moment in this vibrant community. Wheaton visitors and residents alike will always have something exciting to do being located in close proximity to Danada Square, College of Dupage, and Oakbrook Shopping Center!At Lakeside Apartments, youђll live in the lap of luxury. Offering fantastic views from your patio or balcony, these apartments are filled with world class features and amenities, and have everything youђll need to be comfortable and content in Wheaton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside have any available units?
Lakeside has 6 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wheaton, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheaton Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeside have?
Some of Lakeside's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside offers parking.
Does Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside has a pool.
Does Lakeside have accessible units?
No, Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside has units with dishwashers.
