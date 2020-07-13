Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area cc payments guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving

Apartments on the lake! When you live at Lakeside Apartment Homes, quality time could mean stretching out in front of your fireplace in winter or relaxing by the pool on a hot summer day. In this quiet, tranquil neighborhood, you're across the street from a beautiful park and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Our apartments are located in the Glen Ellyn School District and elementary schools are within walking distance. Though Wheaton is only 25 miles west of Chicago, youђll find there is rarely a need to leave Wheaton, as there is never a dull moment in this vibrant community. Wheaton visitors and residents alike will always have something exciting to do being located in close proximity to Danada Square, College of Dupage, and Oakbrook Shopping Center!At Lakeside Apartments, youђll live in the lap of luxury. Offering fantastic views from your patio or balcony, these apartments are filled with world class features and amenities, and have everything youђll need to be comfortable and content in Wheaton.