Last updated April 17 2020 at 1:59 AM

415 Lyon Avenue

415 Lyon Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

415 Lyon Avenue, Wheaton, IL 60187

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very charming home available for immediate occupancy. Fantastic location very close to town, Prairie Path and the Metra train. Hardwood floors throughout, original built in cabinetry and other vintage details. Updated kitchen and bathroom. New maintenance free front porch complete with swing. Back deck to be replaced soon. Basement is unfinished, includes washer/dryer and wash sink and plenty of room for storage or kids play. Walk up attic for storage. Extra deep 2 car garage, owner reserves one of the 3 bays. Tenant to pay the $30 fee for credit check, link available from the listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Lyon Avenue have any available units?
415 Lyon Avenue has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheaton, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheaton Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Lyon Avenue have?
Some of 415 Lyon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Lyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 Lyon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Lyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 Lyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 415 Lyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 415 Lyon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 415 Lyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Lyon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Lyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 Lyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 Lyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 Lyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Lyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Lyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
