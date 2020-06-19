415 Lyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very charming home available for immediate occupancy. Fantastic location very close to town, Prairie Path and the Metra train. Hardwood floors throughout, original built in cabinetry and other vintage details. Updated kitchen and bathroom. New maintenance free front porch complete with swing. Back deck to be replaced soon. Basement is unfinished, includes washer/dryer and wash sink and plenty of room for storage or kids play. Walk up attic for storage. Extra deep 2 car garage, owner reserves one of the 3 bays. Tenant to pay the $30 fee for credit check, link available from the listing agent.