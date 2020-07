Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare first floor unit in highly sought after Adare Farms! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath. Lots of natural light from the beautiful sliding glass doors! Just updated painting throughout, and new flooring and ceiling fans. Brand new In-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, spacious living and dining room, large closets, plantation shutters and motorized window treatments for large sliding door to patio. Eat in kitchen, private garage. Near shopping, parks, and downtown area.