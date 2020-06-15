709 West 65TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

First floor, Roomy 2 bedroom apartment in secure building with balcony overlooking Park like setting & pond. 2 Bedroom units available. Swimming pool in complex, Stove,Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas heat & cooking,Water and scavenger furnished,Coin operated laundry in building. Front and rear entrances to unit. Large room sizes. Sharp, clean and ready for occupancy. Comcast wired. Sliding glass storm doors w/ thermo pane patio doors. AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE BUYERS/RENTERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.