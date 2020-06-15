All apartments in Westmont
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:07 PM

709 West 65TH Street

709 West 65th Street · (815) 553-2406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

709 West 65th Street, Westmont, IL 60559
Farmingdale Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
First floor, Roomy 2 bedroom apartment in secure building with balcony overlooking Park like setting & pond. 2 Bedroom units available. Swimming pool in complex, Stove,Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas heat & cooking,Water and scavenger furnished,Coin operated laundry in building. Front and rear entrances to unit. Large room sizes. Sharp, clean and ready for occupancy. Comcast wired. Sliding glass storm doors w/ thermo pane patio doors. AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE BUYERS/RENTERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 West 65TH Street have any available units?
709 West 65TH Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 709 West 65TH Street have?
Some of 709 West 65TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 West 65TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
709 West 65TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 West 65TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 709 West 65TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 709 West 65TH Street offer parking?
No, 709 West 65TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 709 West 65TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 West 65TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 West 65TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 709 West 65TH Street has a pool.
Does 709 West 65TH Street have accessible units?
No, 709 West 65TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 709 West 65TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 West 65TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 West 65TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 West 65TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
