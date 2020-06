1215 CHARLESTON Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NEWER SUBDIVISION "CHARLESTON COURT" WELL BUILT, BRICK OVER CEMENT BLOCK CONSTRUCTION. BIRCHWOOD MODEL BOASTS CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, DOUBLE HUNG WINDOWS, 3 BEDROOM 2 MASTER SUITES; ONE ON FIRST FLOOR, ONE ON SECOND FLOOR EACH WITH LUXURY MASTER BATHS AND WALK IN CLOSETS! HUGE LOFT, 3 1/2 BATHS. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MOST OF 1ST FLOOR ~ GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CUSTOM CABINETRY & GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE! DINING ROOM WITH SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO YOUR YARD. FULL BASEMENT WITH 9' CEILING, HIGH EFFICIENCY HVAC. 2 1/2 CAR GARAGE! GREAT LOCATION; CLOSE TO MOST MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS. 675+CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED / SUBJECT TO CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK THROUGH BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY VENDOR.