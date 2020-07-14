All apartments in Westchester
Find more places like 10357 Wight 1B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchester, IL
/
10357 Wight 1B
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

10357 Wight 1B

10357 Wight Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10357 Wight Street, Westchester, IL 60154

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 1B Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom all bills included - Property Id: 40056

Owner managed building . Very spacious 1bedroom unit available on a desirable block in Westchester. Easy access to 290 from Mannheim Rd. Beautiful shared patio and shared laundry area. Unit includes one assigned garage space . Application and credit check required. Contact via 773-704-5246 for additional information TEXT.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40056
Property Id 40056

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5921725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10357 Wight 1B have any available units?
10357 Wight 1B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchester, IL.
What amenities does 10357 Wight 1B have?
Some of 10357 Wight 1B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10357 Wight 1B currently offering any rent specials?
10357 Wight 1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10357 Wight 1B pet-friendly?
No, 10357 Wight 1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester.
Does 10357 Wight 1B offer parking?
Yes, 10357 Wight 1B offers parking.
Does 10357 Wight 1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10357 Wight 1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10357 Wight 1B have a pool?
No, 10357 Wight 1B does not have a pool.
Does 10357 Wight 1B have accessible units?
No, 10357 Wight 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 10357 Wight 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 10357 Wight 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10357 Wight 1B have units with air conditioning?
No, 10357 Wight 1B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILBroadview, ILLa Grange Park, ILMaywood, ILBrookfield, ILHinsdale, ILLa Grange, IL
Westmont, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILRiver Forest, ILForest Park, ILClarendon Hills, ILBurr Ridge, ILWillowbrook, ILAddison, ILElmwood Park, ILBensenville, ILBerwyn, ILDarien, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College