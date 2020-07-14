Unit 1B Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom all bills included - Property Id: 40056
Owner managed building . Very spacious 1bedroom unit available on a desirable block in Westchester. Easy access to 290 from Mannheim Rd. Beautiful shared patio and shared laundry area. Unit includes one assigned garage space . Application and credit check required. Contact via 773-704-5246 for additional information TEXT. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40056 Property Id 40056
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5921725)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10357 Wight 1B have any available units?
10357 Wight 1B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchester, IL.
What amenities does 10357 Wight 1B have?
Some of 10357 Wight 1B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10357 Wight 1B currently offering any rent specials?
10357 Wight 1B is not currently offering any rent specials.