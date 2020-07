Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool garage tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*At The Lakes at Fountain Square in Waukegan, IL, everyday life is filled with comfort and luxury. Our beautifully renovated 1- or 2-bedroom apartment homes feature new and updated light fixtures, two-tone paint, stylish countertops, modern appliances and so much more!Read by our lake or get in a quick run on the jogging trails after work. Don’t forget to come by the clubhouse for our monthly resident events! Live the resort lifestyle with 2 beautiful pools and a sun lounge area, re energize at our fitness center, or take advantage of the summer days on the tennis courts