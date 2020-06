1051 Creek Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

HIGHLY DESIRABLE SUGAR CREEK SUBDIVISION! OVER 4100 SQ FT IN A HOME BUILT FOR HOSTING. FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW WINDOWS, GORGEOUS GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES DESIGNED FOR A CHEF OR THE FOODIE WHO LOVES TO COOK! FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. HUGE 5TH BEDROOM/OFFICE ON 1ST FLOOR THAT CAN BE USED AS AN IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT. MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS & LUXURY BATH W/WHIRLPOOL TUB! 3 FULL BATHS ON 2ND FLOOR! FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. LARGE DECK PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! ALARM SYSTEM AVAILABLE & 4 CAR TANDEM GARAGE! TOP RATED DISTRICT 103(LINCOLNSHIRE) & 125(STEVENSON)! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN 20 MINUTES TO EVERYTHING: MALLS, MOVIES, SHOPPING, AND METRA! THERE IS A $40 nON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE FOR ANY APPLICANT OVER 18.