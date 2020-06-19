125 TWIN LAKE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Four Bedroom House in Meadowlake Acres Subdivision, 22 x 14 Vaulted Living Room, 10 x 10 Dining Area, 15 x 13 Eat In Kitchen Features Wood Flooring, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and French Door Refrigerator, 24 x 13 Family Room with Brick Hearth Wood Burning Fireplace and Wood Beam Ceiling, Hallway Half Bathroom, 16 x 11 Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom, 13 x 11 Second Bedroom and Two 12 x 10 Spare Bedrooms, 14 x 11 Laundry Room, Fenced Back Yard, Washer and Dryer Available, Two Car Attached Garage, Available 06/01/2020.