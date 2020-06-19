All apartments in Swansea
Swansea, IL
125 TWIN LAKE Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

125 TWIN LAKE Drive

125 Twin Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 Twin Lake Drive, Swansea, IL 62226

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Four Bedroom House in Meadowlake Acres Subdivision, 22 x 14 Vaulted Living Room, 10 x 10 Dining Area, 15 x 13 Eat In Kitchen Features Wood Flooring, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and French Door Refrigerator, 24 x 13 Family Room with Brick Hearth Wood Burning Fireplace and Wood Beam Ceiling, Hallway Half Bathroom, 16 x 11 Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom, 13 x 11 Second Bedroom and Two 12 x 10 Spare Bedrooms, 14 x 11 Laundry Room, Fenced Back Yard, Washer and Dryer Available, Two Car Attached Garage, Available 06/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 TWIN LAKE Drive have any available units?
125 TWIN LAKE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Swansea, IL.
What amenities does 125 TWIN LAKE Drive have?
Some of 125 TWIN LAKE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 TWIN LAKE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 TWIN LAKE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 TWIN LAKE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 TWIN LAKE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Swansea.
Does 125 TWIN LAKE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 TWIN LAKE Drive does offer parking.
Does 125 TWIN LAKE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 TWIN LAKE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 TWIN LAKE Drive have a pool?
No, 125 TWIN LAKE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 TWIN LAKE Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 TWIN LAKE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 TWIN LAKE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 TWIN LAKE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 TWIN LAKE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 TWIN LAKE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
