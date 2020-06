5402 South 74th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel oven

FIRST TIME ON THE MARKET FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL SUMMIT 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED. ALL NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DOORS, NEW WINDOWS THROUGHOUT, REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT. LOVELY TREY CEILING IN LIVING ROOM AND BRAND NEW BATH FEATURING NEW TUB, SINK, AND TOILET. LARGE PRIVATE DECK (17X12) OFF KITCHEN DINING AREA. COIN OPERATED WASHER AND DRYER IN BASEMENT. TENANT PAYS HEAT AND ELECTRIC. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. TENANT TO PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. ONE YEAR LEASE AND ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. CREDIT REPORT AND BACKGROUND CHECK WILL BE RUN THROUGH CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED. MINIMUM 680 CREDIT SCORE, 30 DAYS YTD PAYSTUB, CURRENT BANK STATEMENT, VERIFICATION OF EMPLOYMENT, AND REFERENCES FROM CURRENT AND PREVIOUS LANDLORD.