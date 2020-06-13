/
summit
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
502 Apartments for rent in Summit, IL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Summit
1 Unit Available
7652 W 62nd Pl UMIT B
7652 62nd Place, Summit, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Apartment Near Metra trains, Hwy 55 and shopping - Property Id: 293377 Be the first to lease this Completely renovated unite B! Everything is new in this home , unite has central air /heat and stainless steel appliances washer dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
7345 West Archer Avenue - B
7345 Archer Avenue, Summit, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
480 sqft
Everything included: Heat, Water, Gas, Electric Garden apartment in this 3 unit building. Newer kitchen, Extra bonus room for Den or office Laundry is steps away. Central AC Credit score of 640 or above. Credit and criminal checks conducted.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
5402 South 74th Avenue
5402 74th Avenue, Summit, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
FIRST TIME ON THE MARKET FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL SUMMIT 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
7232 Park Avenue
7232 Park Avenue, Summit, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
2976 sqft
Fresh paint, new Carpet, Nice sized 2 bedroom apartment, convenient location
Results within 1 mile of Summit
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Clearing
1 Unit Available
6834 West 65TH Street
6834 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
12 Luxury Townhome Rentals. Split floor plan with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom and a 2 car garage. Just 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Midway Airport. Hardwood floors, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Clearing
1 Unit Available
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
12 Luxury Townhome Rentals. Split floor plan with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom and a 2 car garage. Just 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Midway Airport. Hardwood floors, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5020 Glencoe Avenue
5020 Glencoe Street, McCook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rental on the top floor! Features large living room and kitchen with eating area. No garage, but ample parking on street. Heat, water and garbage included in rent price. No pets. Credit check required.
Results within 5 miles of Summit
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cicero
1 Unit Available
5506 W 19th St Unit 2W
5506 West 19th Street, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Updated, 2 bedroom apartment, in a 4 unit building in Cicero. Exposed Brick, new kitchen appliances, and countertops. Parking included. Close to the Pink Line, and the Eisenhower Expressway. Get to downtown Chicago in 15 minutes.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115
10033 Walnut Terrace, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
10033 S.Walnut Ter.Unt.31-115.Palos Hills,IL 60465 - Property Id: 273909 3 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor Condo in Palos Hills for Rent. Laundry inside Condo (You won't have to spend any extra money on laundry).
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
6620 19th Street
6620 19th St, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
Very Well Kept 1Bed/1Bath Condo Berwyn - Very well kept 1Bed/1Bath condo in Berwyn. Windows throughout let in abundant sunlight. Dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge all stay! Dark laminate wood flooring and plenty of closet space.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
809 Lexington St, Unit 10
809 Lexington St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 Lexington St, Unit 10 Available 07/01/20 Oak Park 1 Bedroom - Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances; Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Decorative Fireplace, Dining Room, Bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Little Palestine
1 Unit Available
7117 W 93rd Street
7117 West 93rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Great Location 2 Bedroom in Oak Lawn - PRIME LOCATION!!! EZ ACCESS TO 294, NEAR PARK, MALL, GYMS AND MORE! COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 N La Grange Rd 2W
1205 South La Grange Road, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Unit 2W Available 06/20/20 1205 La Grange Rd 4-FLAT - Property Id: 297894 ***NO PETS*** Beautiful 4-Flat property located 1 mile from I-290 and between I-294 and I-55. Well-maintained building with outdoor seating and grilling.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Austin
1 Unit Available
1137 South Mason Ave 1
1137 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 34295 Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment includes bonus room that functions nicely as a office or kid's room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
936 Marengo Ave 1
936 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Updated apartment near Harlem blue line - Property Id: 139934 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139934 Property Id 139934 (RLNE5844757)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4520 Elm 2S
4520 Elm Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Brookfield nicely updated 2br heated - Property Id: 291519 Remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets and marble backsplash, updated bath, laminate flooring, large double closets in bedrooms and bonus walk-in in master bedroom, balcony, window
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4515 Grove Ave
4515 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
4515 2br - Property Id: 199219 $300 OFF RENT!!! VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE, MONTHLY SECURITY DEPOSIT PAYMENTS AVAILABLE! Spacious two bedroom on quiet street in Brookfield.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1641 S Harlem Ave
1641 South Harlem Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom in Berwyn - Property Id: 285306 *Large 2BR apartment *Heat included *Large bedrooms *Parking available *Laundry in building Due to Covid-19 we are currently taking extreme measures to ensure potential renters are pre-qualified prior to
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4517 Grove 4
4517 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Apt. Available Brookfield 1.24.2020 - Property Id: 193640 Sun-Filled, West Facing & Spacious King & Queen sized 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment, Great location in Brookfield. Heat/Hot water & 1 parking space included.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cicero
1 Unit Available
2300 S Central Ave
2300 South Central Avenue, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful spacious 2BD 1Bath - Property Id: 282911 Beautiful spacious 2BD 1Bath $1350/month $1350/SEC Deposit Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Laundry in unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Summit rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,100.
Some of the colleges located in the Summit area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Summit from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
