4 Tilia Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 story colonial in Sterling Oaks with walk-out basement situated on a premium cul-du-sac lot. Open concept layout featuring entertainment sized kitchen with center island + work area and table space all open to a 2 story family room with wall of windows and gas start fireplace. Enjoy the convenience of 1st floor den/office and laundry room/mud room off the 3 car garage. The backyard is spacious with a gorgeous deck off the kitchen + patio. Huge double door entry master suite featuring vaulted ceilings, 2 walk-in closets and private master bath appointed with dual vanities, soaking tub + separate shower. All other bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. The full walk-out basement is roughed in for bath and waiting for your fishing touches. Home is equipped with state of the art security system for added value.