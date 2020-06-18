All apartments in Streamwood
4 Tilia Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

4 Tilia Court

4 Tilia Court · No Longer Available
Location

4 Tilia Court, Streamwood, IL 60107
Sterling Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 story colonial in Sterling Oaks with walk-out basement situated on a premium cul-du-sac lot. Open concept layout featuring entertainment sized kitchen with center island + work area and table space all open to a 2 story family room with wall of windows and gas start fireplace. Enjoy the convenience of 1st floor den/office and laundry room/mud room off the 3 car garage. The backyard is spacious with a gorgeous deck off the kitchen + patio. Huge double door entry master suite featuring vaulted ceilings, 2 walk-in closets and private master bath appointed with dual vanities, soaking tub + separate shower. All other bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. The full walk-out basement is roughed in for bath and waiting for your fishing touches. Home is equipped with state of the art security system for added value.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Tilia Court have any available units?
4 Tilia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Streamwood, IL.
What amenities does 4 Tilia Court have?
Some of 4 Tilia Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Tilia Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Tilia Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Tilia Court pet-friendly?
No, 4 Tilia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Streamwood.
Does 4 Tilia Court offer parking?
Yes, 4 Tilia Court does offer parking.
Does 4 Tilia Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Tilia Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Tilia Court have a pool?
No, 4 Tilia Court does not have a pool.
Does 4 Tilia Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Tilia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Tilia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Tilia Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Tilia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Tilia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
