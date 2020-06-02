351 Locksley Drive

Amenities

MODERN END UNIT TOWNHOUSE! This property has a updated Kitchen including Stainless steel appliances including Fridge, Dishwasher, Oven & Microwave "not shown in picture", Granite countertops and New custom Cabinets, Carpeting on main level. Painted with neutral colors. This property was extremely well kept & has 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome offers a lot of comfort and convenience at an incredible price. At approximately 1750 square feet this home is perfect for bigger families. Located in the most desirable area in the complex, this end unit which also happens to be the model unit offers a brick paved patio that leads into a large yard with a beautiful garden and large trees giving you a private sanctuary to relax in. Inside the two story foyer are vaulted ceilings and large windows which offer plenty of sunlight. Washer and Dryer in unit. Huge Master Bedroom with Vaulted ceilings and Massive walk in closet. This is a must see in person to appreciate AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, Credit check required. Credit must be 650+