Streamwood, IL
351 Locksley Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:46 PM

351 Locksley Drive

351 Locksley Drive · (847) 970-8211
Location

351 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL 60107

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MODERN END UNIT TOWNHOUSE! This property has a updated Kitchen including Stainless steel appliances including Fridge, Dishwasher, Oven & Microwave "not shown in picture", Granite countertops and New custom Cabinets, Carpeting on main level. Painted with neutral colors. This property was extremely well kept & has 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome offers a lot of comfort and convenience at an incredible price. At approximately 1750 square feet this home is perfect for bigger families. Located in the most desirable area in the complex, this end unit which also happens to be the model unit offers a brick paved patio that leads into a large yard with a beautiful garden and large trees giving you a private sanctuary to relax in. Inside the two story foyer are vaulted ceilings and large windows which offer plenty of sunlight. Washer and Dryer in unit. Huge Master Bedroom with Vaulted ceilings and Massive walk in closet. This is a must see in person to appreciate AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, Credit check required. Credit must be 650+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Locksley Drive have any available units?
351 Locksley Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 351 Locksley Drive have?
Some of 351 Locksley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Locksley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
351 Locksley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Locksley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 351 Locksley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Streamwood.
Does 351 Locksley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 351 Locksley Drive does offer parking.
Does 351 Locksley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Locksley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Locksley Drive have a pool?
No, 351 Locksley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 351 Locksley Drive have accessible units?
No, 351 Locksley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Locksley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Locksley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Locksley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Locksley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
