2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:30 PM
507 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR
9445 Kenton Ave, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 287288 BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH A BALCONY AND GREAT VIEWS. Huge Living Room with Dining Area, Eat in Kitchen, Top Floor with Sunroof in kitchen, Laminated Flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4937 Church Street - 1J
4937 Church Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
750 sqft
1st Floor Unit- No Stairs - Secure building- Newly Rehabbed Unit- Real Hardwood FLoors 2 Bedroom Parking lot available in building Top Notch Location in Skokie Must have good Credit Laundry room with new machines in building Apartments for RENT.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9445 Kenton Avenue
9445 Kenton Avenue, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great location, close to transportation and shopping. Bright, spacious top floor condo. All utilities except for Electric included.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9009 LAMON Avenue
9009 Lamon Avenue, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED CLEANED APARTMENT, READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN .
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9360 Skokie Boulevard
9360 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9360 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.
Results within 1 mile of Skokie
Last updated May 6 at 12:30am
Central Street
Contact for Availability
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6434 Sacramento
6434 N Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Great two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of West Rogers Park near Devon and Western area features modern kitchen with newer appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, tiled bathroom, a spacious living area, and lots of closet space.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
6340 Capulina Avenue
6340 Capulina Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Large 2 BR, 2 bath apartment in elevator building with intercom entrance and lobby. 1 blk from Metra Train Station. Located in Parkview Elementary & Niles West HS district. Rent includes heat, water, 1 indoor heated garage space, 1 storage locker.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Rivers Edge
1 Unit Available
6660 WOODRIVER Drive
6660 W Wood River Dr, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
PERFECT RENTAL!!! BEAUTIFUL CONDO! RENOVATED,NICE BATHROOMS, LOVELY KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS , PLENTY OF CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HEATED FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, GOOD CLOSET SPACE, HARD-WOOD FLOORS TROUGH OUT,
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2222 Grey Avenue
2222 Grey Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2222 Grey Avenue in Evanston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Skokie
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Uptown
4 Units Available
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1105 sqft
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1026 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rogers Park
9 Units Available
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1050 sqft
Welcome home to the Sheridan Lake Apartments! The two beautifully maintained buildings are conveniently located in Rogers Park, next door to Loyola University’s incredible Lakeshore Campus.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lincoln Square
4 Units Available
Wolcott Court Apartments
4810 N Wolcott Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
654 sqft
Experience the convenience of Wolcott Court in Ravenswood. The property features remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Downtown Evanston
66 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
Downtown Evanston
52 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1147 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
33 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Downtown Evanston
14 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
18 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
