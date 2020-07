Amenities

Great 2 bdr unit for rent at the corner of Kilpatrick and Davis, available for occupancy on July 15th. 2nd floor unit facing West. Recently renovated with gleaming hard wood floors thru out and updated kitchen and bath. 'L' shaped living and dining good size bedroom and lots of window/ sunlight thru-out entire unit. Includes one parking space and two window a/c units. Coin-op washer and dryer. Per tenants rights please allow 48 hours for showings. Tenants pay for gas, heating and electricity on their own. No pets allowed. Good Credit / background check required for applicants.