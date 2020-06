Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 story house, Main floor with 1 Bedroom and full upgraded Bath. Separate LR and DR. Upgrade kitchen with granite counter-tops, 2nd FL with a Master Bed, Upgraded Bathroom, and the 3rd Bed. Full Finished basement with the 4th Bedroom and 1 full upgraded bath,2 car garage. The house has all new windows, Central Air. Owner looking for Non-Smoker, Pet Free Tenant, with good credit standing and great reference